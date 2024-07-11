Rojas (forearm) entered the game for defensive purposes in the ninth inning of Wednesday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers.

The 23-year-old was held out of the starting nine after being hit by a pitch Tuesday, but Rojas took over in center field at the end of a tight game and bumped Brandon Marsh to left, so the move appears to have been merely a precaution. Rojas' defense is what continues to earn him playing time -- since returning to the big-league roster at the end of June, he's batting .226 (7-for-31) with a double, two RBI, three steals, seven runs and a 1:10 BB:K.