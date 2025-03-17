Rojas (shoulder) threw to bases Monday and will do so again Wednesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Rojas has been limited to designated hitter duty thus far in Grapefruit League play after suffering a right shoulder injury during the Dominican Winter League. Assuming he gets through Wednesday's session without any hiccups, he'll then be cleared to play center field in a Grapefruit League game, per Phillies manager Rob Thomson. He's expected to be ready for Opening Day and projects as the club's fourth outfielder.