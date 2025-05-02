Rojas is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Diamondbacks.
Rojas had started all 14 games in center field after Brandon Marsh (hamstring) got hurt but will yield to Cal Stevenson on Friday. With Marsh due back as soon as this weekend, Rojas could return to a reserve role shortly.
