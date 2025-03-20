Rojas (shoulder) is starting in center field and batting leadoff in Thursday's Grapefruit League contest against Atlanta, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Rojas had been limited to designated hitter duty after suffering a right shoulder injury during the Dominican Winter League, but he's been throwing without issue lately and is finally ready to play the field. The defensive ace is expected to operate as the Phillies' fourth outfielder this season.
