Rojas will start in center field and bat ninth in Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Rojas has now occupied center field in eight of the Phillies' nine games since he was called up from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on June 28. Though he's getting on base at a .240 clip since his promotion, Rojas has contributed a pair of stolen bases along with upgrading the Phillies' defense in the outfield. Playing time could be harder to come by for Rojas when Kyle Schwarber (groin) returns from the injured list, however, as Nick Castellanos would see fewer opportunities at designated hitter while taking back a regular spot in right field.