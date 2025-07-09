High-A Jersey Shore activated Spikerman (undisclosed) from the 7-day injured list July 2 and assigned him to Single-A Clearwater.

The 22-year-old outfielder shifted his rehab assignment to the Florida State League on June 25 and will end up sticking around with the affiliate after Jersey Shore didn't have an opening for him on its roster. Over his 10 games with Clearwater this season, Spikerman has slashed .242/.359/.424 with two home runs and three stolen bases.