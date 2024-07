The Phillies have selected Spikerman with the 100th overall pick in the 2024 First-Year Player Draft.

Few prospects in the 2024 class bring as much speed to the table as Spikerman, who was a pest on the basepaths during his collegiate career at Oklahoma while also displaying plenty of range in center field. The switch hitter showed improvement with his contact rate this spring, but he likely has too much swing and miss in his game to profile as a top-of-the-order bat.