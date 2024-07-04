Alvarado allowed a hit and struck out one in a scoreless inning to earn the save in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Cubs.

This was Alvarado's first save since June 11, as Jeff Hoffman and Seranthony Dominguez had poached the last three saves. Alvarado remains the Phillies' top closer with 13 saves on the year, with Hoffman (seven), Gregory Soto (two) and Dominguez (one) rounding out the high-leverage group. Over 35 innings this season, Alvarado has maintained a strong 3.09 ERA, 1.03 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB.