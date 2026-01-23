The Phillies have extended Crawford an invitation to big-league camp during spring training.

The decision comes as no surprise, as Crawford -- while not yet on the 40-man roster -- is expected to open the 2026 season as the Phillies' primary center fielder. Crawford slashed .334/.411/.452 with seven home runs and 46 stolen bases at Triple-A Lehigh Valley in 2025 and is heading into his age-22 season.