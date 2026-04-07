The Phillies optioned Backhus to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

He's clearing out to make room on the active roster for Orion Kerkering (hamstring), who is returning from a stint on the 15-day injured list. Backhus has yielded three runs with a 4:1 K:BB over three innings out of the Phillies' bullpen this season.