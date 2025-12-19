Phillies' Kyle Backhus: Traded to Phillies
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies acquired Backhus from the Diamondbacks on Friday in exchange for Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
Backhus is a sidearming lefty reliever who held left-handed hitters to just a .139/.225/.278 batting line in 2025. Righty bats slashed .365/.417/.571 off the 27-year-old, so manager Rob Thomson will have to be judicious with his usage of Backhus.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Backhus: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Backhus: Converts second save•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Backhus: Unable to hold lead•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Backhus: Can't convert save Wednesday•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Backhus: Earns first big-league save•
-
Diamondbacks' Kyle Backhus: Takes loss in ninth•