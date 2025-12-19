The Phillies acquired Backhus from the Diamondbacks on Friday in exchange for Avery Owusu-Asiedu, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Backhus is a sidearming lefty reliever who held left-handed hitters to just a .139/.225/.278 batting line in 2025. Righty bats slashed .365/.417/.571 off the 27-year-old, so manager Rob Thomson will have to be judicious with his usage of Backhus.