Phillies manager Rob Thomson confirmed Sunday that Schwarber (groin) will be activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Tuesday's series opener versus the Dodgers, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

After running on the field at approximately 90 percent intensity Saturday, Schwarber cleared the final hurdle in his recovery from a left groin strain by sprinting at full speed during a pregame workout Sunday. The Phillies apparently feel comfortable enough with Schwarber's health to let him return from the IL without heading out on a rehab assignment beforehand. Schwarber has made just three of his 78 starts in left field this season, and the Phillies will most likely deploy him strictly as a designated hitter during the upcoming week to lessen the possibility of a setback with the groin heading into the All-Star break. The 31-year-old's upcoming return will presumably result in fewer opportunities for David Dahl.