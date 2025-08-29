Kepler went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run, a walk and a second run scored in Thursday's 19-4 win over Atlanta.

Kepler supplied a first-inning homer to put the Phillies up 5-3, and they never looked back. While he's been in a part-time role recently, Kepler is showing some quality at the plate, going 15-for-46 (.326) with three homers and eight RBI over his last 12 games. The veteran outfielder is still slashing a paltry .216/.300/.382 with 14 homers, 42 RBI, 50 runs scored, 17 doubles and two stolen bases across 109 contests this season. Fellow left-handed batter Brandon Marsh has been Kepler's main competitor for playing time in left field, though Kepler can shift over to right field on Nick Castellanos' off days.