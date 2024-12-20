Kepler (knee) agreed to a one-year, $10 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.

Kepler ended last season on the injured list with left knee tendinitis. He's spent most of his career playing right field and has also seen action in center, but he's expected to man left field for the Phillies. He had a .253/.302/.380 slash line with eight homers in just 105 games with the Twins last season as he missed time due to injuries in both his knees. He hit better against lefties last season than righties (.721 OPS vs. LHP) but has been much better against righties during his career. That could lead him to be part of a platoon in left field eventually.