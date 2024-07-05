Mercado is scheduled to start Sunday's game in Atlanta.

Mercado shined in his first MLB start this past Tuesday against the Cubs, picking up the win while striking out four and allowing one run on two hits and two walks over five innings. Even if his performance takes a step back in Atlanta, Mercado should be well positioned to earn additional turns through the rotation, as Taijuan Walker (finger) is out through the All-Star break and Spencer Turnbull (lat) is unlikely to return from the injured list until sometime in August at the soonest.