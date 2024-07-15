Mercado (1-2) took the loss Sunday, allowing six runs on five hits and three walks over four innings against Oakland. He struck out two.

Mercado tossed a couple of scoreless innings to start his outing, but things began to unravel in the fourth. Mercado allowed three two-run homers in total -- a fourth-inning blast by Brent Rooker, a fifth-inning long ball by Lawrence Butler, then a second dinger by Rooker in the sixth that ended Mercado's day. Following a promising beginning to his career that saw Mercado allow one run in five innings against the Cubs during his first career start, things have gone downhill, with the rookie right-hander having allowed 11 earned runs over his last two appearances spanning 5.2 innings.