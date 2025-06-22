Phillies' Michael Mercado: Sent back to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies optioned Mercado to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.
After being called up from Triple-A on June 11, Mercado made three relief appearances during his week-and-a-half-long stay with the Phillies, covering three innings while allowing five earned runs on seven hits and four walks. The Phillies recalled right-hander Alan Rangel from Lehigh Valley to replace Mercado as a lower-leverage, multi-inning option out of the bullpen.
