The Phillies non-tendered Mercado on Friday.

Mercado's time in the Phillies organization will come to an end after giving up 21 earned runs across just 16 innings in the majors. He finished 2025 with a more respectable 4.68 ERA and 1.60 WHIP across 48 frames at Triple-A and will now likely seek out a minor-league deal during the offseason.