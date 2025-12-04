Phillies' Michael Mercado: Back with Phillies on MiLB pact
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies re-signed Mercado to a minor-league contract Nov. 24.
Mercado was non-tendered by the Phillies but quickly re-signed to a minor-league pact. The 26-year-old has had a rough go of it at the major-league level thus far, allowing 21 runs and a whopping 10 home runs over 16 innings.
