Phillies' Michael Mercado: Summoned from Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies recalled Mercado from Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Wednesday.
Mercado will get his first call-up of the season after he previously made five appearances (two starts) for Philadelphia in 2024. After serving as a swingman between his stops in the minors and majors last season, Mercado has worked exclusively as a reliever for Lehigh Valley in 2025. Over his 17 appearances covering 20.1 innings, Mercado notched a 5.31 ERA, 1.64 WHIP and 22:8 K:BB. He's likely to fill a lower-leverage role out of the Phillies bullpen.
