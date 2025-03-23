The Phillies optioned Mercado to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Sunday.

Mercado had a rough spring, posting a 7.04 ERA, 1.30 WHIP and 8:5 K:BB over 7.2 innings. The 25-year-old also struggled during his first look at the majors last year, posting an 11.08 ERA, 1.92 WHIP and 10:9 K:BB across 13 regular-season frames. Mercado put up solid numbers with Lehigh Valley last year, though, and he could get another call-up at some point in 2025 if he continues to show development in the minors.