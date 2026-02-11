Phillies' Michael Mercado: Slowed by shoulder issue
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Phillies announced Wednesday that Mercado will be delayed at the start of spring training due to a right shoulder injury, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports.
The report doesn't provide much details on the severity of Mercado's injury, but even a minor concern could be enough to close the door on any chance that the right-hander had at securing a spot in the Phillies' Opening Day bullpen while he attends camp as a non-roster invitee. Mercado has made eight appearances (two starts) for Philadelphia over the last two seasons, allowing 21 earned runs on 23 hits and 14 walks over just 16 innings.
