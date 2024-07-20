The Phillies optioned Mercado to Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Mercado was lit up for six earned runs in four innings during his last appearance against Oakland on Sunday, and he'll now head back to Triple-A in order to right the ship. Yunior Marte was recalled from Lehigh Valley to fill the open spot in Philadelphia's bullpen.
