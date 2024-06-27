Phillies manager Rob Thomson said after Wednesday's game that Mercado would likely join the rotation if Spencer Turnbull (lat) needed to miss time, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Turnbull has since been placed on the 15-day injured list, so it would appear Mercado is set to join the Phillies' rotation next week. Mercado made one one-inning relief appearance earlier this week in his major-league debut, but he's been used mostly as a starter this season at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, collecting a 1.71 ERA and 44:23 K:BB over 47.1 frames covering 10 starts and four relief outings. The 25-year-old's first big-league start is tentatively lined up to come Tuesday in Chicago against the Cubs.