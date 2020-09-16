Moniak had his contract selected by the Phillies on Wednesday, Meghan Montemurro of The Athletic reports.

The 2016 No. 1 overall pick will make his way to the majors for the first time with Philadelphia in need of outfield depth after Kyle Garlick (oblique) landed on the injured list. Moniak is expected to fill a reserve role during his time with the team. He had a .252/.303/.439 slash line in 119 games at Double-A last season.