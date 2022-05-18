Moniak (hand) is expected to begin a rehab assignment at Single-A Clearwater on Thursday, Matt Breen of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Moniak was poised to win a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster before he suffered a hairline fracture of his right hand when he was struck by a pitch in the club's final exhibition game of the spring. Six weeks later, Moniak's hand appears to have fully healed, but he'll still likely require at least a handful of rehab games to get his timing back at the plate. Once he's activated, the Phillies may not have a spot available for Moniak on the active roster, as he's somewhat redundant as a lefty-hitting bat off the bench in a Philadelphia outfield that already includes two lefty-hitting starters in Kyle Schwarber and Odubel Herrera.