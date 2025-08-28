Castellanos isn't in the lineup for Thursday's game against Atlanta, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Castellanos will take a seat for the first of four games against Atlanta after going 0-for-6 with three strikeouts and a walk during Philly's last series against the Mets. Brandon Marsh, Harrison Bader and Max Kepler will make up the Phillies' outfield trio Wednesday against right-hander Cal Quantrill.