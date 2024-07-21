Suarez (back) is listed as the Phillies' probable starter for Monday's game against the Twins at Target Field.

Suarez opted to skip out on pitching in the All-Star Game this past week while he had contended with back tightness leading up to the end of the first half of the season, but as expected, he'll be ready to pitch in the Phillies' second series coming out of the break. Despite being lit up for 15 earned runs over 15.2 innings across his last three starts, Suarez still has maintained sterling ratios over his 19 outings on the season (2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, 18.8 K-BB%). His fantasy managers can feel comfortable activating him in what shapes up as a two-start week for Suarez, who is lined up to get the ball again next weekend in Cleveland.