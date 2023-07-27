Suarez came away with a no-decision Wednesday against the Orioles, giving up four runs on seven hits and a walk over six-plus innings. He struck out six.

The southpaw was nursing a 4-3 lead when he took the mound for the top of the seventh inning, but after James McCann greeted him with a leadoff double, Suarez got the hook and had to watch Seranthony Dominguez allow the inherited runner to score. After a brilliant June, Suarez hasn't picked up a win in five July starts, getting tagged for at least three runs in each one and posting a 6.11 ERA, 1.75 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB through 28 innings on the month. Should the Phillies add starting pitching at the trade deadline, Suarez might well be the pitcher who gets bumped from the rotation.