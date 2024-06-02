Suarez was removed from Saturday's game against the Cardinals with a left hand contusion after being struck by a 106.1 MPH comebacker in the second inning, Alex Coffey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports. Suarez didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two hitters over two innings.

Early reports indicate that Suarez is only dealing with a bruised throwing hand after being hit by a comebacker off the bat of Alec Burleson on Saturday. After Suarez's two perfect innings, Jose Ruiz will take over on the mound. The Phillies will likely continue to evaluate Suarez throughout the evening to ensure that the injury is merely a contusion and nothing long term. Thankfully for Suarez managers, the Phillies have back-to-back days off next week and the ace's next start is scheduled for June 8.