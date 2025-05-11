Suarez (1-0) earned the win against the Guardians on Saturday, allowing three hits and one walk while striking out five over seven scoreless innings.

Suarez was incredibly efficient, needing just 82 pitches to complete seven innings while generating 11 swinging strikes. It was an encouraging rebound after the southpaw yielded seven runs in his return from the injured list Sunday. He'll carry a 5.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 11:3 K:BB across 10.2 innings into a home matchup with the Pirates next weekend.