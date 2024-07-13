Suarez (10-4) took the loss against the Athletics on Friday, allowing four runs on six hits and three walks with six strikeouts over six innings.
Suarez allowed three two-out runs in a rough third inning and then yielded another run in the fifth. While the Phillies offense didn't help much Friday, he has been stuck on 10 wins since June 8 and has surrendered 16 earned runs over his past three outings. The first-time All-Star still owns an impressive 2.76 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 112:26 K:BB this season and will look to hit the reset button over the break.
