Phillies' Tanner Banks: Mostly working low-leverage spots
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Banks surrendered two runs on four hits and no walks in one inning of relief in Sunday's 11-4 victory over Toronto. He didn't record a strikeout.
The four hits allowed represented a season high for Banks, who aggressively poured in 13 of his 16 pitches for strikes as the Phillies nursed a big lead in the seventh inning. Banks has already conceded three runs in five innings during June, but he's been a dependable middle reliever in Philadelphia's bullpen for the most part. On the year, the 33-year-old left-hander owns a 4.06 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and 32:5 K:BB with one hold plus a save across 31 innings.
