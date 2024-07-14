Phillips is scheduled to make his next start either Saturday or Sunday in Pittsburgh, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Phillips will get a second turn through the rotation after he held his own in his first MLB start Saturday, when he earned a win over the Athletics while striking out five and allowing four runs on six hits and no walks over six innings. Whether Phillips pitches Saturday or Sunday will depend on how extensively left-hander Cristopher Sanchez is used in Tuesday's All-Star Game, but the Phillies are already committed to having the 26-year-old right-hander pitch next weekend against the Pirates. Unless he implodes against the Pirates, Phillips should get at least one more start after that, as the Phillies don't seem to be counting on Taijuan Walker (finger) returning from the injured list until August.