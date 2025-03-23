The Phillies designated Phillips for assignment Sunday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

The right-hander allowed nine runs with 14:7 K:BB over 10.2 innings during spring training, so Philadelphia elected to DFA him in favor of waiver-claim Carlos Hernandez. Phillips threw a complete game shutout last year but overall struggled in the majors, finishing the regular season with a 6.87 ERA and 1.42 WHIP over 36.2 frames.