Phillips (5-6) earned the win against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing three runs on five hits and one walk in five innings. He struck out three.

Following a pair of scoreless innings Sunday, Phillips gave up one run in each of his next three innings of work. The right-hander has reached the 90-pitch threshold just twice this season and has worked into the sixth inning just three times in 17 starts, so his streaming appeal hasn't been particularly pronounced. He's set take a 3.51 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 93:48 K:BB over 115.1 innings into his next appearance, which lines up as a tough matchup against the Dodgers.