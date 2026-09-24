Phillips did not factor into the decision in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Cubs, allowing no runs on three hits and four walks over four innings. He struck out two.

Phillips recorded his second consecutive scoreless outing Thursday against Chicago. The 28-year-old righty has posted solid numbers over his last seven games with a 2.25 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 25:16 K:BB over 28 innings. Assuming this is Phillips' final appearance of the campaign, he'll finish 2026 with a 5-6 record, 3.34 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 101:56 K:BB over 126.2 innings.