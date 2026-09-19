Phillips allowed two hits and a walk while striking out three over 3.2 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Padres on Friday.

Phillips put in a good performance but exited at 50 pitches (31 strikes). He's now at 122.2 innings this season -- he worked 155.1 frames in 2024 but just 77.2 innings as a reliever in 2025, so it's possible the Marlins are managing his workload a bit. The 28-year-old is now at a 3.45 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and 99:52 K:BB over 36 appearances (19 starts) this year. He's tentatively projected for one more start in 2026, which is lined up to be on the road against the Cubs.