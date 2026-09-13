Phillips did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Dodgers, allowing two runs on two hits and three walks with three strikeouts over 3.2 innings.

Phillips allowed back-to-back homers in the first inning but did keep the Dodgers in check from there despite throwing just 37 of 68 pitches for strikes. It marked the first time the 28-year-old failed to complete at least four frames in a game he started since July 12, and he's now yielded three earned runs or fewer in five straight outings. He owns a 3.55 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 96:51 K:BB across 119 innings this season and lines up for a road matchup with the Padres next weekend.