Phillips (4-6) earned the win Tuesday against the Royals, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out four over five scoreless innings.

Phillips surrendered a leadoff single to Carter Jensen in the first inning but held Kansas City without another knock the rest of the way. The one hit marked his fewest in any outing of at least five innings this season. The right-hander has now allowed two earned runs or fewer in nine of his last 10 appearances and will carry a 3.43 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 90:47 K:BB across 110.1 innings into his next scheduled start Sunday against the Cubs.