It's not immediately clear if the right-hander is joining Miami as part of a trade or a waiver claim, but since he doesn't have any minor-league options remaining, Phillips will report to the big club. Philadelphia designated Phillips for assignment over the weekend after the club didn't have room for him on the Opening Day roster in a long-relief role. While Phillips may work out of the Miami bullpen initially, he'll likely be in the mix for starts at some point, given that the team's rotation depth has already been tested by spring injuries to Ryan Weathers (forearm) and Edward Cabrera (finger). Over eight appearances (seven starts) for the Phillies in 2024, Phillips submitted a 6.87 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 28:7 K:BB.