Phillips tossed three scoreless innings in Friday's loss to the Pirates, giving up three hits and a walk and striking out one.

Making his Marlins debut, the 27-year-old righty took over from Connor Gillispie in the sixth inning and kept the Bucs at bay over an efficient 23 pitches (15 strikes). Seven of Phillips' eight appearances last year with Philadelphia were starts, and he could be needed for swingman duties again in Miami as the team deals with a rash of rotation injuries. While he had some initial success with the Phillies, including a four-hit shutout of the Guardians on July 27, he got tagged for 23 earned runs over only 11.2 innings from Aug. 1 on and will be a risky fantasy option if he is eventually needed in the Marlins' rotation.