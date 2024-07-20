High-A Jersey Shore reinstated Pan (finger) from the 60-day injured list Friday.

Pan is poised to make his 2024 debut with Jersey Shore after he was placed on the IL coming out of spring training due to a broken pinkie finger on his right hand. He should make his first start for Jersey Shore in the coming days after he completed four rehab starts between the rookie-level Florida Complex League and Single-A Clearwater. He covered 8.1 innings over those four starts, striking out 13 batters while allowing four earned runs on nine hits and two walks.