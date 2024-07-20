Wilson went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and a second RBI in Friday's 8-7 loss to the Pirates.

Wilson extended the Phillies lead to 3-0 with an RBI single in the first inning before launching a solo home run off Martin Perez in the third, his first long ball this year. The 29-year-old utilityman had gone just 1-for-8 this season before Friday's outburst. Following Whit Merrifield's release, Wilson should remain with the Phillies in a bench role, where he could see the occasional start against left-handed pitching. Wilson's certainly displayed some power at the minor-league level -- he hit 31 home runs last year with Triple-A Lehigh Valley before slashing .240/.340/.487 with 18 homers in 71 games this season.