Wilson (oblique) will begin a rehab assignment with Single-A Clearwater on Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

Wilson suffered a left oblique strain back in late February and is finally ready to test things out in a game setting. Given how much time he's missed, he's likely to require a handful of rehab games before rejoining the Phillies' active roster.

