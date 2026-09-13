Wilson went 5-for-6 with a double, one RBI and three runs scored in Saturday's 19-1 win over the Athletics.

The Mariners racked up 23 hits Saturday, and Wilson more than did his fair share of damage from the bottom of the order. He had gone just 8-for-53 (.151) over his previous 21 games since the start of August. Wilson has been seeing a short-side platoon role at third base lately, sharing the position with switch hitter Brock Rodden. On the year, Wilson is batting .217 with a .636 OPS, four home runs, 13 RBI, 21 runs scored, five doubles and six stolen bases over 160 plate appearances between the Mariners and the Orioles.