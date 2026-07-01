Mariners' Weston Wilson: Plates two Tuesday

Wilson went 1-for-4 with two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Angels.

Wilson has been used sparingly since joining the Mariners' big-league roster. He has gone 2-for-11 with two steals and two RBI over four contests since his contract was selected from Triple-A Tacoma on June 19. The outfielder is batting .220 with a .616 OPS, four thefts, one home run, five RBI, seven runs scored and a double over 57 plate appearances between Seattle and Baltimore this season. Expect Wilson to remain in a reserve role during his time in the majors.