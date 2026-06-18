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Mariners' Weston Wilson: Catches on with Seattle

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Mariners signed Wilson to a minor-league contract Sunday and assigned him to Triple-A Tacoma.

Wilson has gotten off to a hot start at the plate since reporting to Tacoma earlier this week, going 6-for-9 with a double, a walk and a pair of stolen bases in his first two games. The 31-year-old had previously spent the start of the season with the Orioles, slashing .231/.348/.333 over 46 plate appearances in 21 games before being pushed off the 40-man roster earlier this month and electing free agency upon clearing waivers.

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