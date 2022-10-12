site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Phillip Diehl: Testing free agency
RotoWire Staff
Oct 12, 2022
12:32 pm ET
Diehl elected free agency Sunday.
Diehl made five relief appearances with the Reds earlier in 2022, but he never made it to the big leagues after May and was dealt to the Mets in July. Over his 16.1 innings at Triple-A Syracuse in the Mets organization, Diehl posted an 8.82 ERA and 1.99 WHIP.
