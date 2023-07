McCutchen (elbow) said he expects to be activated from the 10-day injured list Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

McCutchen landed on the injured list July 7 with right elbow discomfort and seems to be trending toward a minimum stay. The 36-year-old veteran holds an .808 OPS through 316 plate appearances this season and could prove to be a valuable asset for Pittsburgh as the trade deadline approaches.